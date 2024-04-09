Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres preview, Tuesday 4/9, 9:05 CT

Tuesday notes...

HISTORIC HORROR: Last night’s loss was the Cubs’ 70th since 1876 by a score of 9-8. It was the first in which they had led, 8-0. They had led 8-1 in three previous losses, all against the Phillies: on June 10, 1946, after the seventh inning; on June 6, 1967, midway through the fifth; and on Sept. 8, 1979, after the third. The Cubs squandered a 7-0 lead after the sixth vs. the Reds on July 2, 1923. They gave up four runs in the top of the 7th, scored once in the bottom, then gave up four in the 8th and one in the 9th. (That game took 1 hour, 55 minutes. Last night’s lasted 2 hours, 56 minutes). On Aug. 6, 1887, they led the Giants, 7-1, midway through the 5th. Of note: on Aug. 22, 1895, the Cubs, batting second, trailed at Baltimore, 9-0, midway through the eighth and had the tying run on base when they made their third out in the ninth. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Monday’s loss put the Cubs one game under .500 all-time at Petco Park at 33-34. But all-time in San Diego the Cubs are 131-126 and all-time vs. the Padres are 280-233. (Not including a certain playoff series in 1984.) STREAKING: Ian Happ extended his hitting streak to nine games with his single on Monday. During the streak he’s batting .361/.465/.500 (13-for-36) with three doubles, a triple, eight RBI, seven walks and 10 runs scored.

Ian Happ extended his hitting streak to nine games with his single on Monday. During the streak he’s batting .361/.465/.500 (13-for-36) with three doubles, a triple, eight RBI, seven walks and 10 runs scored. STREAKING, PART 2: Dansby Swanson has a nine-game on-base streak in which he is batting .333/.460/.633 (10-for-30) with a double, a triple, two home runs, six walks, six RBI and six runs scored.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Padres lineup:

What do you say we keep these good vibes going? pic.twitter.com/ViFM91Vfsj — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 9, 2024

Ben Brown, RHP vs. Joe Musgrove, RHP

Ben Brown has made two relief appearances this year. The first, against the Rangers, was a dud. The second, vs. the Rockies at Wrigley Field, was excellent — four innings, three hits, one run (and that scored after he left the game), five strikeouts. This is the way Brown threw in Spring Training and the way we all hope he’ll continue to pitch.

Brown has never faced the Padres or anyone on their active roster — not even in Spring Training. Perhaps that will be to his advantage.

Joe Musgrove, who pitched very well for his hometown Padres the last three years, is off to a rough start. The Giants and Dodgers both cuffed him around pretty good, though he had a good outing in his last start, April 3 vs. the Cardinals: six innings, one run, seven strikeouts.

He hasn’t faced the Cubs since June 16, 2022 at Wrigley Field and I present that boxscore link mostly for amusement value. Just three Cubs who were in the starting lineup that day (Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ, Christopher Morel) are still on the team. Dansby Swanson is 4-for-11 (.364) vs. Musgrove with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

To have a pitch chart like the one for Musgrove below, you have to throw 100 pitches in a MLB season. Brown has 96 pitches this year, so we don’t yet have such a chart. From Fangraphs, here’s a listing of his pitch selection splits.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. It’s also on TBS (outside the Cubs and Padres market territories).

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

