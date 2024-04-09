Cub Tracks’ Yu who?

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

As a Tucsonan, I have several beefs with Major League Baseball. The antiquated blackout rule is one such, based on the questionable notion that this is San Diego Padres territory, referring to their one-time residence in these parts. Of course the area is blacked out as the nominal local team is the Diamondbacks, who are basically only available on Fubo. So six out of the next nine games are unavailable in my area. Might as well drop the White Sox and Rockies, too, eh?

Another issue is that we no longer have Cactus League baseball here, even though Tucson is where the league started. As always, it was a Bill Veeck idea. Bill had his Lazy V Ranch out toward the Rincons and was familiar with the area, and he needed somewhere where his Black players (Like Larry Doby) could play without running afoul of Jim Crow laws. He convinced Harold Stoneman of the Giants to join him and the rest is history.

The movie Major League’s Spring Training was mostly filmed here, at Hi Corbett Stadium, where Cleveland used to play. So too did the Tucson Toros/Padres. Later, millions of dollars were poured into renovation, only to have MLB desert because oh! those bus rides, leaving the Old Pueblo to foot the bill, which ended up being partly picked up by the University of Arizona. The Wildcats have already renovated the renovations, expanded the seating, and continue to pay the city 250K per annum to use the facility.

Onward. According to Gameday, Javier Assad acquitted himself well enough, and the Cubs rode a couple of timely second-inning singles to a 4-0 lead. Darvish left early. I hope there’s nothing wrong with Yu.

Assad is from Tijuana and grew up a Padres fan, as the radio crew said. His idol was Jake Peavy. Not much in common but Assad shoved. nevertheless. The Cubs tacked on four more runs in the fourth, off off Pedro Avila.

Happer stays Hot



That's a nine-game hitting streak! pic.twitter.com/QnGZXs2LlS — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 9, 2024

Belli brings in ✌️! pic.twitter.com/prFBNDZmyH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 9, 2024

Morel with the great (Cubbie) barehand play at third!



pic.twitter.com/qooKo1MaCX — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 9, 2024

And then there was Jose Cuas. He let the Padres back into the game in a big way and is looking awfully like a DFA candidate based on his recent body of work. CJ awaits word.

He wasn’t the only one. Ouch. A nailbiter!

Julian Merryweather has been diagnosed with a rib stress fracture in his back. Merryweather is shut down for four weeks and then Cubs will go from there, Counsell said.



A timeline for his recovery beyond that is unclear as he will need to ramp up from no-throw. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 8, 2024

Finished the first homestand with two series W's ✅



Homestand Highlights presented by @ZENB_Life. pic.twitter.com/fp8I9d4LMz — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 8, 2024

5 MLB scouts (Dodgers, Cardinals, Cubs, Rangers, Reds) were reportedly in attendance to watch Roki Sasaki throw a career-high 111 pitches this afternoon.



https://t.co/XVkkngo9jr — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) April 7, 2024

