Cub Tracks’ Yu who?

As a Tucsonan, I have several beefs with Major League Baseball. The antiquated blackout rule is one such, based on the questionable notion that this is San Diego Padres territory, referring to their one-time residence in these parts. Of course the area is blacked out as the nominal local team is the Diamondbacks, who are basically only available on Fubo. So six out of the next nine games are unavailable in my area. Might as well drop the White Sox and Rockies, too, eh?
Another issue is that we no longer have Cactus League baseball here, even though Tucson is where the league started. As always, it was a Bill Veeck idea. Bill had his Lazy V Ranch out toward the Rincons and was familiar with the area, and he needed somewhere where his Black players (Like Larry Doby) could play without running afoul of Jim Crow laws. He convinced Harold Stoneman of the Giants to join him and the rest is history.
The movie Major League’s Spring Training was mostly filmed here, at Hi Corbett Stadium, where Cleveland used to play. So too did the Tucson Toros/Padres. Later, millions of dollars were poured into renovation, only to have MLB desert because oh! those bus rides, leaving the Old Pueblo to foot the bill, which ended up being partly picked up by the University of Arizona. The Wildcats have already renovated the renovations, expanded the seating, and continue to pay the city 250K per annum to use the facility.
Aye.
I’ll keep company with Pat on the radio side, and put up with Coomer for a few days, when I can, when MLB.TV hasn’t dropped the effin’ signal. But I like to watch.
Onward. According to Gameday, Javier Assad acquitted himself well enough, and the Cubs rode a couple of timely second-inning singles to a 4-0 lead. Darvish left early. I hope there’s nothing wrong with Yu.
Assad is from Tijuana and grew up a Padres fan, as the radio crew said. His idol was Jake Peavy. Not much in common but Assad shoved. nevertheless. The Cubs tacked on four more runs in the fourth, off off Pedro Avila.
And then there was Jose Cuas. He let the Padres back into the game in a big way and is looking awfully like a DFA candidate based on his recent body of work. CJ awaits word.
He wasn’t the only one. Ouch. A nailbiter!
Julian Merryweather has been diagnosed with a rib stress fracture in his back. Merryweather is shut down for four weeks and then Cubs will go from there, Counsell said.— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 8, 2024
A timeline for his recovery beyond that is unclear as he will need to ramp up from no-throw.
- Fabian Ardaya (The Athletic {$}): Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas miffed about ‘improper’ Wrigley Field conditions after rain-soaked loss to Cubs. “I’m playing in a puddle of water,” Rojas said.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Everyone is overreacting to the Cubs solid start, and I’m just gonna enjoy it. “... this is all kinda silly.”
- Brian Sandalow (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs manager Craig Counsell stresses caution with pitchers early in the season. “Unfortunately, one of the biggest storylines early in the 2024 season has been the rash of pitchers suffering significant elbow injuries.”
- Shakeia Taylor (Chicago Tribune*{$}): Shota Imanaga starts the season with two shutout outings — could he be the Chicago Cubs’ next ace? “He will probably learn things just faster than a younger player because he does have a library of adjustments that he’s made just through pitching for a long time,” Counsell said. Evan Altman has more Imanaga.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): The DNA of this offense’ should help Counsell’s Chicago Cubs weather challenges in any conditions. “We have enough power and slug, but it’s not something we’re going to rely on,” Dustin Kelly said. Tony Andracki has more.
- Mike McGraw (Daily Herald*{$}): Trade pays dividends as Busch’s clutch hit leads Cubs to series win over Dodgers. “I just tried to stick to my approach, no matter if there was somebody on or nobody on,” Busch said.
- John Denton (MLB.com*): Morel showing off ‘controlled aggression’ for Cubs. “For me right now, it’s more my mentality,” Morel said,
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Seiya Suzuki is becoming what Cubs envisioned: ‘He has all the ability in the world’. “There’s not a physical flaw,” Cubs outfielder Ian Happ said.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Kosuke Fukudome reflects on historic Cubs-Dodgers series and his legacy in Chicago. “Honestly, it’s not something I imagined to see,” Fukudome said through translator Shingo Murata. “To see so many Japanese players playing in one stadium brings me a lot of joy.”
- Christian Piekos (ABC7*): Chicago Cubs debut sensory room at Wrigley Field. “Fans needing to decompress during games and other events at the ballpark can now unwind inside Wrigley Field’s new sensory room.”
