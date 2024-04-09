2024 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 10

It’s amazing how fast the world of sports can change. For nine games and five innings, this Cubs team built up a ton of good will. This team looked like they might even be a few notches better than most of us thought they could be. I was preparing mentally for writing about the excellence of Javier Assad. I actually thought that his excellent start was going to be overshadowed by an offense that just put up eight runs, a mark they’ve reached six times in their last eight games.

Instead, it was the meltdown of the Cubs bullpen that overshadows the start by Assad. Javier wasn’t exactly blowing away the Padres. He only had two innings where he was able to face only three hitters and one of those two was aided by a caught stealing. When a game like this happens, thousands of words will be written. Some of them will surely question Javier Assad going out to throw the sixth. For my money, that’s a no brainer. The team is up eight, facing a nine-game, three-city road trip. Ben Brown and Drew Smyly are likely sharing the Tuesday start in some quantity. I have zero issue with Assad going back out there. If you are going to blast the Cubs for throwing him back out there, please be consistent and don’t bellyache about how guys don’t go deep into games anymore. That was a golden opportunity to get a little greedy and try to post a few more outs.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t end up working. Assad faces two batters in the sixth inning and allows a walk and a homer. Still, the Cubs were up by six runs at that point. The game turned over to Jose Cuas. I find myself maddened with Cuas just like so many of you are. This one perplexes me a little though. If I’m thinking of Cuas being tagged for four runs, I’m thinking about control issues rearing their head and a bunch of grinder type at bats. Curious that this one was just the opposite. Cuas faces five batters and only throws 13 pitches, nine of them credited as strikes. A team that aggressive and successful at the plate is always going to make me wonder if they’ve identified tipped pitches or something of the sort.

No matter how awful the result, we’re always going to look for the positives, so let’s find three in the loss.

Ian Happ had a hit and a walk. He drove in two runs and scored two. Seiya Suzuki had a double and two walks. He scored a run. Cody Bellinger had a single a sacrifice fly and drove in three runs.

Game 11, April 8: Padres 9, Cubs 8 (6-4)

Reminder: Heroes and Goats are determined by WPA scores and are in no way subjective.

THREE HEROES:

Superhero: Hector Neris (.179). IP, 4 batters, BB, R

Hector Neris (.179). IP, 4 batters, BB, R Hero: Ian Happ (.144). 1-4, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI

Ian Happ (.144). 1-4, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI Sidekick: Javier Assad (.113). 5 IP, 21 batters, 3 H, 3 BB, 2 R, 7 K

THREE GOATS:

Billy Goat: Adbert Alzolay (-.546). ⅔ IP, H, R, K (L 1-1)

Adbert Alzolay (-.546). ⅔ IP, H, R, K (L 1-1) Goat: Luke Little (-.227). IP, 6 batters, H, 2 BB, R, K

Luke Little (-.227). IP, 6 batters, H, 2 BB, R, K Kid: Jose Cuas (-.125). ⅓ IP, 5 batters, 3 H, 4 R (2 ER)

WPA Play of the Game: Fernando Tatis homered with two outs and a runner on first in the eighth inning that turned a one run lead into a one run deficit. (.630)

*Cubs Play of the Game: Ian Happ batted with the bases loaded and two outs in a scoreless second inning. He singled and the first two runs of the game scored. (.183)

Cubs Player of the Game:

Poll Who was the Cubs Player of the Game? Hector Neris

Ian Happ

Javier Assad

Seiya Suzuki (1-3, 2 BB, 2B, R)

Cody Bellinger (1-4, SF, 3 RBI)

Someone else (leave your suggestion in the comments).

0% Ian Happ (0 votes)

0% Javier Assad (0 votes)

0% Seiya Suzuki (1-3, 2 BB, 2B, R) (0 votes)

0% Cody Bellinger (1-4, SF, 3 RBI) (0 votes)

Someone else (leave your suggestion in the comments).

Yesterday’s Winner: Shōta Imanaga picked up 56 percent of the votes and was our Player of the Game. Michael Busch picked up 36 percent of the vote to finish second.

Rizzo Award Cumulative Standings: (Top 3/Bottom 3)

The award is named for Anthony Rizzo, who finished first in this category three of the first four years it was in existence and four times overall. He also recorded the highest season total ever at +65.5. The point scale is three points for a Superhero down to negative three points for a Billy Goat.

Ian Happ +8

Seiya Suzuki +6.5

Shota Imanaga/Michael Busch +3

Adbert Alzolay -5

Kyle Hendricks -6

Cody Bellinger -8

Up Next: Ben Brown is listed as the Cubs starter for tonight, though as noted above, Drew Smyly might wind up picking up some bulk innings.The Padres counter with Joe Musgrove. So it doesn’t get any easier.