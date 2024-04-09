Padres 9, Cubs 8: Uh-oh

The Cubs roared out to an 8-0 lead by the fourth inning Monday night in San Diego.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, if you didn’t stay up to see the end of the Cubs’ 9-8 loss to the Padres that began a nine-game West Coast road trip... maybe you don’t want to know. Nevertheless, you came here for a recap of this game and by gum, you are going to get one.

The quick-and-dirty answer to the question above is: “The Cubs need some bullpen reinforcements, and fast.”

Let’s at least talk about the good stuff first.

After a scoreless first inning, Nico Hoerner doubled with two out in the second. Mike Tauchman walked and Miguel Amaya was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Ian Happ singled in two runs [VIDEO].

Amaya took third, and Seiya Suzuki walked to re-load the bases.

Cody Bellinger then also hit a two-run single [VIDEO].

That’s a really good sequence of hitting, especially beginning with two out and nobody on base.

Before we talk about the Cubs’ second four-spot of the game, check out this nice defensive play by Christopher Morel in the third [VIDEO].

Good barehanded pick AND good throw. Perhaps there’s hope for Morel at third after all.

In the fourth, Amaya singled with one out and was wild-pitched to second. Happ and Suzuki walked to load the bases — the Cubs’ third bases-loaded situation of the game.

Bellinger hit this sac fly to make it 5-0 [VIDEO].

Morel then doubled in Happ, 6-0 [VIDEO].

Dansby Swanson then tripled in two more to make it 8-0 [VIDEO].

So, seriously, teams should not lose games they are leading 8-0. They should not lose games when they are leading by eight runs, period. The last time before Monday that the Cubs lost a game they were leading 8-0 (or by eight runs, period) was June 28, 2002 at the White Sox, a game they also led 8-0, that one after three innings. The Sox beat them 13-9. Since that date the Cubs had been 217-0 in games in which they had at least an eight-run lead.

Before 2002, the last time the Cubs had blown an eight-run (or more) lead was in 1976, when they did it twice (April 17, 13-2, the NL record for biggest blown lead and August 11, 9-0 and 10-1). And before that... never. That’s it. This is just the fourth such blown lead in Cubs franchise history (since 1912, as far as baseball-reference goes back).

Also:

Cubs had won 43 straight games when scoring 8+ runs... until last night.



They were 32-0 last season when scoring at least 8. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 9, 2024

Oh, and... this was the biggest comeback win in Padres history. Sigh.

What’s the cause?

The bullpen, and one curious choice by Craig Counsell.

Look! I made it 10 games into Counsell’s Cubs managing career before criticizing one of his pitching decisions.

Personally, I would not have sent Javier Assad out to throw the sixth inning. He’d thrown 92 pitches through five, and already issued a couple of walks and had matched his career high in strikeouts. He’d thrown that many pitches in a game just twice in his MLB career before this year, and this early in the season — why?

Clearly, Assad was gassed, as he walked Fernando Tatis Jr. and served up a home run to Jake Cronenworth that made it 8-2.

Then Counsell lifted Assad for Jose Cuas.

Friends, I called for a DFA of Cuas a few days ago and I have not changed my mind. Yes, an error by Dansby Swanson did not help but Cuas could not shut the door after that. Cuas faced five batters and allowed three hits. He was charged with four runs (two earned).

Luke Little, who had been so good up to now, wasn’t. Little did strike out the first batter he faced, but then Xander Bogaerts hit the Padres’ second homer of the inning. Seven runs crossed the plate in that disastrous sixth.

Little and Hector Neris managed a scoreless seventh, but Neris got in trouble by issuing a leadoff walk in the eighth. After a fly out, Adbert Alzolay was summoned. He struck out Bogaerts, but Tatis then homered to give the Padres the lead.

The Cubs went down 1-2-3 in the ninth and that will (hopefully) go down as the worst Cubs loss of the 2024 season.

It’s not the end of the world. We aren’t even 10 percent into the 2024 season, just 10 games in. But I’m hoping Jed Hoyer and Craig Counsell are thinking about ways to shore up the Cubs bullpen, because what we saw Monday night isn’t gonna cut it.

The Cubs did score eight runs for the sixth time in 10 games, so there’s nothing wrong with the offense. There’s your small positive take from this one.

Ben Brown will make his first MLB start Tuesday evening in San Diego. He’ll face Padres righthander Joe Musgrove. Game time is 9:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network. The game is also being featured on TBS (outside the Cubs and Padres market territories). TBS announcers: Bob Costas and John Smoltz.