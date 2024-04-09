The Cubs bullpen is not okay

Javier Assad deserved better. The Cubs’ current fourth starter, who wasn’t even supposed to be the fifth starter, threw an absolute gem against the San Diego Padres yesterday. In 5+ innings pitched, Assad struck out seven, giving up only three hits while also walking three against one of the best lineups in the National League West. It was brilliant. It was inspired. Yes, even with him giving up a two-run homer after “walking” Fernando Tatis Jr. in this plate appearance:

Assad’s gem was almost immediately erased by a display of incompetence from the bullpen that would be funny if this wasn’t my favorite team.

José Cuas gave up three hits on three pitches for two more runs. Luke Little came in to try and clean things up. He made it worse by giving up a long home run to Xander Bogaerts. Two more runs (unearned) charged to Cuas and one to Little. Look, I’ll be the first to concede that the defense definitely owns part of this loss too. However, the real light blinking red for the Chicago Cubs right now isn’t Dansby Swanson’s Gold Glove or Mike Tauchman’s defense in right. It’s the absolutely decimated bullpen.

Let’s be really clear, part of the problem is that Assad is starting Cubs games at all. This is not an indictment of Javier Assad as a starting pitcher. He’s been excellent and you’ll find fewer bigger Assad fans than me. But he was only the fifth starter because Jameson Taillon is hurt, he’s the fourth starter while the Cubs deal with the injury to Justin Steele. Under normal circumstances, with both of those guys healthy, Assad is the guy who comes in in the sixth inning to hold down an eight run lead, and he shoves. But these are not normal circumstances.

Another pitcher who could theoretically be in the mix for that swing-man role is rookie hurler Ben Brown. Brown got knocked around out of the pen throwing against the Rangers and looked much better starting behind an opener against the Rockies. But he won’t be coming in to close down multiple innings in a blowout in the near term either, because Ben Brown is slated to get his first MLB start tonight.

And in case that situation wasn’t dire enough, the Cubs lost one of their best bullpen arms, Julian Merryweather due to a rib stress fracture in his back. Estimates are that he’ll be out at least 6-8 weeks.

That leaves the following arms to figure out how to get outs behind the guys who should be vying for the fifth starter role, but instead find themselves key cogs in the rotation:

Cubs bullpen through 10 games Player IP #G K BB ERA FIP Player IP #G K BB ERA FIP Adbert Alzolay 4.2 5 5 1 3.86 7.31 Héctor Neris 3.2 4 5 2 7.36 2.15 Mark Leiter Jr. 5.2 5 8 3 0.00 2.00 Drew Smyly 5.1 3 5 3 3.38 3.05 Luke Little 5 5 4 4 1.80 6.64 Yency Almonte 4 6 5 3 9.00 6.24 Daniel Palencia 3 1 2 2 3.00 3.90 Jose Cuas 5 4 4 1 9.00 6.04

I can already hear a chorus from the comments that these are minuscule sample sizes for stats like ERA and FIP. I agree with you, but included them because readers are familiar with them. They also provide a snapshot of whether someone has better or worse than expected results. Don’t get too hung up on the number, just the gap and direction. For example, ERA way better than FIP? A pitcher getting lucky. FIP way better than ERA? The opposite. In Alzolay’s case that super high FIP is the result of him currently rocking a 50 percent HR/FB rate, which should honestly concern any Cubs fan.

The bigger takeaway from this table is that there is no way this bullpen can provide the innings necessary to lockdown Cubs wins in the short-term. They may get very lucky and get a 3-inning gem from Daniel Palencia or Drew Smyly every now and again, but that still leaves one of the following starting pitchers with no one to follow them when they get in trouble in the fifth (and most of them will get in trouble in the fifth this year): Assad, Brown Jordan Wicks and Kyle Hendricks.

Digging deeper, we all saw the toll overusing the backend of the bullpen had on Alzolay (and now Merryweather) last season. How many games can Leiter, Neris and Alzolay close out assuming one of the guys below makes it through the sixth? It’s a nauseating thing to think about.

Yesterday while I was watching this trainwreck unfold in front of me on Twitter someone suggested the Cubs should trade from their outfield depth for a bullpen piece. There really are not words for how much I hate this idea. My heart already breaks a little bit every time Nelson Velázquez hits a home run while Cuas implodes. It really is not best practice to trade 30+ home run bats for middle relief guys who are known to blow up frequently.

There are a couple of arms in the minors who could help in the near term. Hayden Wesneski has one strong start (3 IP, 2 H 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2K) and one less good start (3⅓ IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) so far in Triple-A this season. Old friend Carl Edwards Jr. signed a minor league deal with the team earlier this week. Yet, truth be told, both of those guys strike me as comparable to the guys who are struggling with the Cubs now. It feels like the Cubs front office is trying to plug holes in the dike with their thumbs, fingers, and toes. That’s a losing strategy and one that is laying bare the utter lack of talent added to a known weakness this offseason.

I’ll end with one silver lining in a very cloudy Cubs sky: Taillon made his first rehab start for the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday and threw 2⅔ innings of six-hit baseball. He struck out four and walked one. The four runs (three earned) weren’t really anything to write home about, but the fact that he’s moving to Triple-A Iowa to make another start absolutely is. Taillon will need at least one more rehab start and perhaps more according to Bleacher Nation, but his return would let one of Assad or Brown return to the bullpen, which would help out this overall picture considerably.