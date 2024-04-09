Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 9

There were some transactions today. RHP Matthew Thompson went back down to Tennessee and RHP Kohl Franklin was promoted to Triple-A Iowa for the first time. RHP Joe Nahas went from Iowa back down to South Bend, reversing a move made two days ago.

The Cubs announced that outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong left Sunday’s game with right elbow soreness after landing on it making a play in the outfield. That’s his non-throwing elbow. Crow-Armstrong did not play today but the Cubs do not expect the injury to be serious.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs desecrated the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 9-7.

The ball was flying out of CHS Field in St. Paul and after holding the Saints scoreless over the first three innings, starter Sam McWilliams gave up four runs on three home runs in the fourth inning. The final line on McWilliams was four runs on three hits (all home runs) over 3.2 innings. McWilliams walked three and struck out five.

Keegan Thompson relieved McWilliams, pitched 1.1 innings and retired all four batters he faced. Thompson struck out one and was awarded the win.

Carl Edwards Jr. struggled in two-thirds of an inning. Edwards allowed no hits, but one run on three walks and no strikeouts.

Richard Lovelady struggled in the ninth, allowing two runs on three hits over the one inning. But he retired the potential tying run on a ground out to end the game in a non-save situation.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez went off today, going 3 for 3 with two home runs and a walk. Vazquez’s first home run was a second inning solo shot and his second one came in the fifth inning with a man on.

First baseman Matt Mervis also had a big game, going 4 for 5 with a double and a solo home run in the second inning. Mervis scored twice.

Patrick Wisdom was the DH in this game and he got four at-bats before he was pinch-hit for in the seventh inning. Wisdom went 2 for 4 with an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run home run in the fourth. Wisdom scored twice.

Here’s Wisdom’s home run:

It's the Wisdom show pic.twitter.com/UWT09PYCib — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 9, 2024

Mervis’ home run was back-to-back with Wisdom’s.

Vazquez’s two home runs.

The first home run [VIDEO].

The second home run.

SECOND HOMER OF THE DAY FOR LUIS VAZQUEZ pic.twitter.com/kiH2hTXpvT — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 9, 2024

Tennessee Smokies

The Smokies were rained out in Chattanooga tonight. They have not yet announced a makeup date. However, the Smokies did release this 18-minute documentary on their 2023 Championship season that is worth your time to watch.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were snakebit by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 3-1.

Nick Hull gave South Bend five strong innings. He allowed no runs on just two hits. Hull struck out five and walked two.

After South Bend tied the score in the bottom of the eighth, Jose Romero gave up two runs in the top of the ninth to take the loss. Romero allowed two runs on four hits over one inning. He stuck out one and walked one.

South Bend managed just four hits in this game and two of them (and the only run) came offf the bat of catcher Casey Opitz. Opitz went 2 for 4 with a game-tying home run in the eighth inning.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were hypnotized by the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 6-5

In his minor league debut, starter Kenton Egbert allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits over 3.2 innings. Both runs scored on a two-run home run in the second inning. Egbert struck out five and walked two.

Scarlyn Lebron came in to the game with one out in the eighth inning and retired both batters he faced. He then got the first batter of the ninth and could not throw a strike after that. He walked four straight batters, forcing in the tying run before Garrett Brown was summoned from the pen to try to force extra innings. But Brown threw a wild pitch to the first batter he faced to score the runner from third and end the game.

Left fielder Andy Garriola hit a three-run home run in the third inning to put the Birds up 4-2. Garriola went 3 for 4 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, which gave him four total RBI for the game.

Third baseman Christopher Paciolla was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Garriola’s home run.